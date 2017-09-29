Nation & World

Pakistan: Indian fire kills 2 villagers, soldier in Kashmir

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's army says Indian troops with heavy weapons have targeted civilians from across the frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing two villagers and a soldier.

The skirmishes came as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the country's military leadership discussed ceasefire violations by India in Kashmir at a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad.

On Saturday, a day after the attack, the army said in a statement that a soldier was killed and three others wounded while evacuating villagers.

It said Pakistani troops gave a "befitting response" to India after coming under attack.

There was no immediate reaction from India, but both sides often accuse each other of initiating fire in Kashmir, which is split between them. Both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.

