AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pledged to spare no effort to help Puerto Ricans recover from Maria's ruinous aftermath Friday even as San Juan's mayor, her voice breaking with rage, accused his administration of "killing us with the inefficiency."
Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz implored Trump from afar to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives," while the president asserted that U.S. officials and emergency personnel are working all-out against daunting odds, with "incredible" results.
Trump's acting homeland security secretary, Elaine Duke, visited the island Friday, surveying the ravaged landscape by helicopter in an hourlong tour, driving past still-flooded streets, twisted billboards and roofs with gaping holes, and offering encouragement to some of the 10,000 emergency personnel she says the U.S. government has on the ground.
Duke tried, too, to move on from the remarks she made a day earlier in which she called the federal relief effort a "good-news story." But on that front, she ran into winds as fierce as Maria.
"We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency," Cruz said in a news conference. "I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying."
___
Being called a 'good man' by Trump is sometimes an omen
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) — Sometimes it's better not to be a nice guy.
President Donald Trump has dismissed and accepted the resignations of a growing list of administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
Trump said before the news broke that he was disappointed with Price for reportedly taking numerous, expensive charter flights, when cheaper commercial options were available. But he also offered compliments.
"He's a very, very fine man," Trump repeated as he departed the White House en route to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"I felt very badly because Secretary Price is a good man," Trump said, adding later: "I think it's a shame because as a human being, Tom Price is very good man."
___
Iraqi military preparing to take control of Kurdish borders
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq's military prepared Saturday to take control of the international borders of the northern Kurdish region.
The move is part of the central government's stepped-up efforts to isolate the Kurds following their vote on independence earlier this week.
On Friday evening, Iraq instituted a flight ban that halted all international flights from servicing the territory's airports.
Iraqi troops now in Turkey and Iran are expected to start enforcing control over the border crossings in and out of the Kurdish region, but are not expected to move into Kurdish territory.
Abdul-Wahab Barzani, director of intelligence at the crossing point from the Kurdish region into Turkey, said Iraqi troops are in position on the Turkish side of the border.
___
Dubai dreams of flying taxis darting among its skyscrapers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — With a whirling buzz from 18 rotors, the pilotless helicopter gently lifted off the ground and soared up into the afternoon sky, the spire of the world's tallest building visible behind it.
The recent unmanned flight by the German-made electric Volocopter represents the latest step in Dubai's pursuit of flying taxis, which would not seem out of place among the Gulf city's already futuristic skyline — imagine "Blade Runner," with less rain.
Dubai already has invested in another model of a flying, autonomous taxi, and is working to design regulations for their use. Putting more passengers in the air could free its already clogged highways and burnish the city's cutting-edge image of itself.
"It's public transportation for everybody, so you can use, you can order it, you can pay for the trip and the trip is not much more expensive than with a car," said Alexander Zosel, Volocopter's co-founder. "If you build roads, you build bridges, it's a huge amount and it's always much more cheaper to have a system where you don't need that infrastructure."
Driving in Dubai already makes one yearn for the open skies. Rush hour on Sheikh Zayed Road, a dozen-lane artery running down the length of the city, alternates between dense gridlock and sports-car slalom. Over 1.5 million Dubai-registered vehicles ply its roads, not counting those crowding in from the United Arab Emirates' six other sheikhdoms.
___
For GOP women in politics, a needle that's not moving
The president of Emily's List rose to the podium at a recent New York fundraiser to make a proud announcement: More than 18,000 women had contacted the group since Election Day, looking to explore running for office — "an explosion," she called it.
Of course, they're all Democrats. On the Republican side, there's been no such explosion. While a tide of anti-Trump activism has led thousands of Democratic women to consider runs for office, their Republican counterparts are where they were before the 2016 election — with little chance of improving their representation.
"Republican women look very much the same now as they did pre-Trump," says Jennifer Lawless, professor at American University and co-author of a recent report that examined the persistent gender gap in political ambition, on both sides of the aisle. "They're generally not interested in running for office, the overwhelming majority has not been recruited to run, they don't think they're qualified to run, and their levels of political activity and enthusiasm are the same as they have always been."
Lawless' report, called "The Trump Effect," also throws some cold water on the expectation that Democrats will see a seismic shift in numbers of women running; re-energized political activism doesn't necessarily translate into candidacies. But the new enthusiasm has been almost entirely on the left side of the spectrum, and some groups are trying to address that.
Erin Loos Cutraro, CEO of She Should Run, a nonpartisan group, says while the overall pace of adding women to elected office is too slow — women, after all, comprise just under 20 percent of Congress — it's clearly happening faster for Democrats.
___
Parents and students occupy schools to defend Catalan vote
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Parents, children and activists in Catalonia are starting a day of activities after spending the night in schools designated as polling stations for Sunday's vote on the region's independence from Spain.
Yoga sessions, film screenings and picnics have been organized at some of the 2,315 voting facilities that referendum supporters are trying to keep police from shutting down.
The Spanish government considers the referendum illegal and the country's Constitutional Court has suspended it, but regional separatists have vowed to go ahead with balloting.
The Catalan police force is under orders to empty the buildings by early Sunday. Officers have been directed to refrain from using violence to remove parents and students.
How the 17,000 regional officers respond to the vacate order is seen as key to the success or failure of the planned vote.
___
Mormons tune in to hear guidance from top leaders
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormons around the world will tune in Saturday to hear guidance from the religion's top leaders during a twice-yearly conference in Utah.
For the first time in more than a half-century, they won't hear from Thomas S. Monson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' president since 2008. At 90 years old, Monson will be absent from the conference because of his health.
Monson has given speeches at every conference since 1963, when he became the youngest member ever of a top governing body called Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is considered a prophet, seer and revelator.
Presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve until they die.
Also missing will be 85-year-old Robert D. Hales, another top leader who was hospitalized in recent days. Hales has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1994.
___
Man charged with killing Georgia officer naked when captured
CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers were shot, one of them fatally, when a man walked out of the woods Friday and opened fire as the officers investigated a stolen car found beside a road in rural Georgia, authorities said.
The suspected gunman, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested a few hours later after he again emerged from a patch of woods — this time wearing no clothes — and surrendered, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said.
Dodd said Spangler was wanted for a probation violation in a neighboring county. Now he faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the slaying of Polk County police Officer Kristin Hearne and the shooting of Officer David Goodrich, whose bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury.
"This was obviously not his first run-in with the law," Dodd said at a news conference. "I have no idea why he thought it was worth the life of a police officer who was just doing her job. It's a senseless killing."
Goodrich had gone to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle just before 11 a.m., and Hearne came as backup. Spangler and Samantha Roof, 22, walked out of a wooded area toward the officers. When the officers began talking to them, they acted suspiciously and Spangler pulled out a handgun and shot both officers, said Vernon Keenan, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
___
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes images of a family wading across a river in Puerto Rico after a bridge was washed away by Hurricane Maria; Kashmiri Shiite Muslims detained by Indian police during a religious procession in Srinagar; and an activist opposed to the GOP's health care bill taken away by Capitol Police in Washington.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 23-29, 2017.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
___
Pullman Party: No. 16 Washington State beats No. 5 USC 30-27
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mike Leach and his team were engulfed in a sea of crimson on the turf of Martin Stadium, reveling in a rare occurrence for Washington State football.
An upset victory 25 years in the making was worth celebrating in grand fashion. And, it proved that these Cougars are true contenders for a Pac-12 title.
"It's exciting. I'll enjoy it tonight. I'll probably enjoy it a little in the offseason," Leach said.
Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Erik Powell kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:40 left and No. 16 Washington State beat No. 5 Southern California 30-27 on a wild Friday night.
With the national stage to themselves, the Cougars showed they were legitimate, stopping USC star quarterback Sam Darnold and pulling off their first regular-season win over a top-five opponent in a quarter-century. The last time a top five team was handed a loss by Washington State was 1992 when the Drew Bledsoe-led Cougars rolled rival Washington in a driving snowstorm.
Comments