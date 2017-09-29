Illinois officials deny release for parole-eligible killer

This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Thomas Kokoraleis. Illinois authorities refused Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, to release Kokoraleis, a parole-eligible convicted murderer who is suspected of being part of the notorious "Ripper Crew" that brutally killed as many as 20 women in the 1980s, determining that he lacks an approved place to live. Kokoraleis was scheduled to be released on parole after serving 35 years in prison for the 1982 slaying of a suburban Chicago woman. Illinois Department of Corrections via AP)