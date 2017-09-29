FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin sits in the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Phillies announced Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, that Mackanin will be replaced for next season.
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin sits in the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Phillies announced Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, that Mackanin will be replaced for next season.

Pete Mackanin out as Phillies manager after 2½ seasons

September 29, 2017 11:27 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Pete Mackanin is out as Philadelphia Phillies manager after 2½ seasons.

The team said Friday he will manage the final three games this season for the rebuilding Phillies and be replaced for 2018. Mackanin will be then become a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak.

The Phillies are 64-95 this season, last in the NL East and with the second-worst record in the league. Philadelphia has not been to the postseason since 2011.

The 66-year-old Mackanin succeeded Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on June 26, 2015. His record with Philadelphia is 172-237.

