Myanmar refugee exodus tops 500,000 as more Rohingya flee

A newly arrived Rohingya Muslim Mohamed Rafiq, center, comforts his wife Noora Khatum and his children as they reach Teknaf, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. He trekked to Bangladesh as part of an exodus of a half million people from Myanmar, the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades. But after climbing out of a boat on a creek on Friday, Rafiq could go no further. He collapsed onto a muddy spit of land cradling his wife in his lap, a limp figure so exhausted and so hungry she could no longer walk or even raise her wrists. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo