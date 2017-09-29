Zimbabwe kids hunt mice and sell them as tasty snacks

In this photo taken Friday, Sept 22, 2017, a mouse trap is set in the dark in a cornfield in Chidza, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe. The trapped mice are then roasted and sold as a delicacy to motorists on the road to neighbouring South Africa.
In this photo taken Friday, Sept 22, 2017, mice are show in palms of hands after being trapped in a cornfield in Chidza, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe. Considered a delicacy, the field mice are hunted in cornfields where they have grown plump on the grains, grass and wild fruits. The trapped mice are then roasted and sold as a delicacy to motorists on the road to neighbouring South Africa.
In this photo taken Friday, Sept 22, 2017, a mouse is caught in a trap in a cornfield in Chidza, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe. Considered a delicacy, the field mice are hunted in cornfields where they have grown plump on the grains, grass and wild fruits. The trapped mice are then roasted and sold as a delicacy to motorists on the road to neighbouring South Africa.
In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, mice are handed over to be cooked cooked after being caught in a cornfield in Chidza, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe. Considered a delicacy, the field mice are hunted in cornfields where they have grown plump on the grains, grass and wild fruits. The trapped mice are roasted and then sold as a delicacy to motorists on the road to neighbouring South Africa.
In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, a mouse is cooked on a fire after being caught in a cornfield in Chidza, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe. Considered a delicacy, the field mice are hunted in cornfields where they have grown plump on the grains, grass and wild fruits.
In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, skewered mice are sold to passing motorists after being caught in a cornfield in Chidza, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe. The trapped mice are sold as a delicacy to passing trade at one dollar for ten
