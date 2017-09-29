Nation & World

Trump to travel to 5 countries in Asia in November

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press

September 29, 2017 5:29 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump will take an extensive five-nation trip to the Asia Pacific region in November as the U.S. seeks to address North Korea's growing threat.

The White House says Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14. The trip will also include a stop in Hawaii.

The administration says Trump's visit will "strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat" and ensure the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Trump is also expected to discuss trade ties to the region. He will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

