Duterte recalls cursing Obama as a "black son of a bitch"

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 4:06 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described how he was advised by the government's foreign office to stop using expletives in his speeches, but then called Barack Obama a "black son of a bitch" as he recalled how the former U.S. leader's criticism of his anti-drug campaign had incensed him.

Known for anti-American tirades, Duterte said in a speech marking Thursday's anniversary of a battle during the Philippine-American war that he now wants to be friendly toward the United States. He called Americans "allies" who have provided crucial equipment to Filipino soldiers battling Islamic State-linked militants in the south.

Then he recalled cursing Obama, calling him "you black son of a bitch."

Rep. Edsel Lagman said the racial slur was inacceptable.

