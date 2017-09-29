Bali volcano danger signs unabated week after high alert

A boy sits in front of his shelter at an evacuee camp outside the Mount Agung volcano in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Warnings that the volcano on the tourist island will erupt have sparked an exodus of tens of thousands of people as authorities have ordered the evacuation of villagers living within a high danger zone that in places extends 12 kilometers 7.5 miles) from its crater.