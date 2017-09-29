UN: 63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims

Newly arrived Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, walk towards the nearest refugee camp at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. More than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Dar Yasin AP Photo