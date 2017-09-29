FILE - This Feb. 20, 2011 file photo shows Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, Gen. George Washington in Mt. Vernon, Va. Vernon estate is reopening its Blue Room to visitors. The estate announced Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 that the room will reopen to visitors on Oct. 7 after undergoing a major restoration. The room is one of six bedrooms on the second floor of the mansion on the banks of the Potomac River in northern Virginia.
FILE - This Feb. 20, 2011 file photo shows Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, Gen. George Washington in Mt. Vernon, Va. Vernon estate is reopening its Blue Room to visitors. The estate announced Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 that the room will reopen to visitors on Oct. 7 after undergoing a major restoration. The room is one of six bedrooms on the second floor of the mansion on the banks of the Potomac River in northern Virginia. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
Nation & World

Mount Vernon's Blue Room to reopen to public

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 4:48 AM

MOUNT VERNON, Va.

George Washington's Mount Vernon estate is reopening its Blue Room to visitors.

The estate announced Thursday that the room will reopen to visitors on Oct. 7 after undergoing a major restoration.

The room is one of six bedrooms on the second floor of the mansion on the banks of the Potomac River in northern Virginia.

Experts at Mount Vernon have added reproduction French wallpaper, cream-painted woodwork, and a bedstead draped in blue-printed cotton.

About 1 million tourists visit the estate annually.

