DC appeals court won't revisit ruling that blocked gun law

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 6:58 PM

WASHINGTON

A federal appeals court in Washington says it won't reconsider a ruling that blocked a District of Columbia law making it difficult for gun owners to get concealed carry permits in the city.

D.C. officials had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to hear the case as a full court. The court declined in an order Thursday.

In July, a divided three-judge panel of that court ruled that a city law requiring people to show "good reason to fear injury" or another "proper reason" to carry a weapon infringes on residents' Second Amendment rights. The city's law had remained in effect while the appeals court considered a re-hearing.

The District's attorney general says he's reviewing options for how to proceed.

