Nation & World

Trump congratulates Merkel on winning a fourth term

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 5:33 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on winning a fourth term.

The White House says the leaders spoke Thursday and says Trump wished Merkel well on forming a new government. Merkel's conservative bloc finished first in Germany's election Sunday.

The White House says Trump and Merkel also discussed Iran's activities in the Middle East, its missile program and the nuclear deal that Trump has criticized as one of the worst the U.S. has ever negotiated. Trump is facing an Oct. 15 deadline to certify that Iran is in compliance with the agreement. He recently said he had reached a decision, but declined to say what it was.

Trump and Merkel also discussed the goal of ridding the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

