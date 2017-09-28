Nation & World

White House sets new day for Thai prime minister visit

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 5:33 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and Thailand's prime minister will meet at the White House a day earlier than originally announced.

The White House says Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will visit Oct. 2 — one day earlier than previously announced.

Trump plans to visit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Oct. 3 to survey the damage from Hurricane Maria.

The White House says in a statement that Trump looks forward to reaffirming the relationship between the U.S. and a "key partner and longstanding ally" in Asia.

The leaders are expected to discuss strengthening relations and enhancing cooperation in the region.

