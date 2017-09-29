Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal in Slender Man case

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Morgan E. Geyser is escorted into a Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser, one of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man will plead guilty in a deal that calls for her to avoid prison time, attorneys announced Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Geyser will remain in a state mental hospital under an agreement announced in a court hearing two weeks before her trial was set to start. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool,File Michael Sears