Sinema officially announces bid to unseat Flake in Senate

FILE - This Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, shows from left, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, raise fists during a photo opportunity with the Democratic women of the House on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who has said she was considering running to unseat Sen. Jeff Flake, has officially announced her candidacy. Sinema said in a YouTube video Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, that she's running for the Senate because she wants to help people and because she's "not giving up on the American dream." Cliff Owen, File AP Photo