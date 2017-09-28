Nation & World

Mason ready to make formal his bid for governor in Maine

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:07 AM

LEWISTON, Maine

Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason is announcing his candidacy for governor less than a month after the death of his mom, a state representative.

The Bangor Daily News (http://bit.ly/2fTXgTz) reports Mason said his mother, who collapsed in his arms, would've wanted him to run. His formal announcement was being held Thursday in Lewiston.

Mason, from Lisbon Falls, delayed his announcement after Gina Mason's death on Sept. 5. Now Mason and his father are getting back into politics, with his father running to fill the empty seat.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will announce soon if she's running for governor. Mason said that has no bearing on his decision. Other Republicans in the race are former Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew and Maine House Minority Leader Ken Fredette.

