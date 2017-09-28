Nation & World

NY soccer teams gets off bus OK after it bursts into flames

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 5:37 AM

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.

Members of two high school soccer teams made it off their bus safely after it burst into flames while headed to a game in central New York.

Officials with the Trumansburg Central School District in Tompkins County say the bus was carrying the varsity and modified girls' teams to a game in Marathon in neighboring Cortland County on Monday when it caught fire.

District officials say no one was injured. They credit driver Tom Major, a retired physical education teacher and athletic director, with evacuating everyone safely.

A cellphone video taken by a witness and posted on social media shows the bus totally engulfed in flames with thick, black smoke spewing from the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

