More Videos

Turlock council OKs anti-hate resolution 3:43

Turlock council OKs anti-hate resolution

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 0:36

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:10

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 2:59

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County

Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:42

Fire at Land Park's Funderland

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

  • The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

    In 2008, the founder of the Playboy empire sat down with The New York Times to talk about his influences, his well-publicized lifestyle and his labor of love.

In 2008, the founder of the Playboy empire sat down with The New York Times to talk about his influences, his well-publicized lifestyle and his labor of love. New York Times
In 2008, the founder of the Playboy empire sat down with The New York Times to talk about his influences, his well-publicized lifestyle and his labor of love. New York Times

Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 3:18 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HUGH HEFNER DEAD AT 91

The Playboy magazine founder revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and TV, but some saw him as a glorified pornographer who degraded and objectified women with impunity.

2. WHAT'S MURKY ABOUT TAX OVERHAUL

Trump and Republican leaders unveil a major revamp of the nation's tax code, including monumental tax cuts. But how those cuts would be paid for remains unclear.

More Videos

Turlock council OKs anti-hate resolution 3:43

Turlock council OKs anti-hate resolution

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 0:36

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:10

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 2:59

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County

Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:42

Fire at Land Park's Funderland

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

  • Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

    Speaking at an event in Indianapolis on September 27, President Donald Trump said that his tax proposal will help middle class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy.

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Speaking at an event in Indianapolis on September 27, President Donald Trump said that his tax proposal will help middle class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy.

AP

3. WHOSE MONEY IS RUNNING OUT

Hurricane Maria has caused a near-total shutdown of Puerto Rico's economy and many people are running seriously low on cash.

4. WHERE PEOPLE CHEATED DEATH, TIME AND AGAIN

Amid the endless tragedies of last week's earthquake, there were incredible stories of survival in Mexico's capital.

5. KEY FIGURE SURFACES IN HOOPS PROBE

As an undercover operative, con man Louis Martin "Marty" Blazer III played a central role in a federal bribery investigation of basketball coaches at several top-tier U.S. colleges.

6. MORE THAN 120,000 FLEE BALI VOLCANO

They've scattered across an island famed for its beaches, lush green interior and elegant Hindu culture, taking shelter in temporary camps, sports centers and other public buildings.

7. WHY TWITTER HAS BEEN CALLED TO CAPITOL HILL

House and Senate committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories on social media as part of an inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

8. NO-SHOWS COULD SKEW VOTE

Those who don't believe Catalonia should secede from Spain say they don't intend to vote in a planned referendum.

9. FIRST LADY AIMS TO COMBAT DRUG SCOURGE

Melania Trump is inviting experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White House for a discussion about the epidemic.

10. FROM WORST TO WILD CARD

The Minnesota Twins become the first team to lose at least 100 games and then make the postseason the following year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video