Lawyer: Turkish man to plead guilty to disrupting flight

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file image made from video provided by Hawaii News Now, Anil Uskanli is driven away from the airport in the back of a sheriff's car in Honolulu after being detained on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii. The lawyer for Uskanli, who is accused of causing an inflight disturbance that prompted fighter jets to escort the plan to Honolulu, said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that his client plans to plead guilty to interfering with a flight crew. Court documents say Uskanli tried to get to the front of the airliner and crewmembers feared his laptop contained explosives. Hawaii News Now via AP, File)