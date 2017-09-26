Accused Ohio prison killer set for guilty plea, sentencing

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Casey Pigge, charged with the Feb. 1, 2017, strangulation death of fellow inmate David Johnson on a prison transport van, two days after Pigge pleaded guilty to the Feb. 23, 2016, beating death of cellmate Luther Wade. Pigge was scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, to killing Johnson and be immediately sentenced. Pigge is serving a life sentence for killing Wade, and 30 years to life for fatally slitting the throat of his girlfriend's mother in 2008.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)