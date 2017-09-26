Nation & World

September 26, 2017 8:13 AM

Trump says he'll visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday.

Trump announced the visit after the administration came under criticism for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month.

Trump said Tuesday is the earliest he can visit without disrupting recovery operations.

He says he may also visit the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Trump says Puerto Rico is important to him. He says Puerto Ricans are "great people and we need to help them."

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:29

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up

Pause
Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 1:11

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto 1:19

Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View more video

Nation & World