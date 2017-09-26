FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Kushner, occasionally used his personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House, his lawyer said Sunday, Sept. 24.
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Kushner, occasionally used his personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House, his lawyer said Sunday, Sept. 24. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Kushner, occasionally used his personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House, his lawyer said Sunday, Sept. 24. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo

Nation & World

House investigators demand details on private emails

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 5:16 AM

WASHINGTON

A top House Republican is demanding details on the use of private emails by some of President Donald Trump's closest advisers.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina conservative who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and the top Democrat on that panel, Rep. Elijah Cummings, cited a recent Politico report that Jared Kushner set up a private email account after the election to conduct work-related business.

The New York Times is reporting that at least six of Trump's closest advisers, including Kushner, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, used private email to discuss White House matters.

Gowdy and Cummings say in letters to the White House and State Department Monday their committee wants to use its "investigative resources to prevent and deter misuse of private forms of written communication."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video