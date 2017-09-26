The Latest: Polls open in special Alabama Senate race

Vice President Mike Pence makes a campaign stop to support Sen. Luther Strange in Birmingham, Ala., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. President Donald Trump called an Alabama radio show Monday to urge support for Strange in Tuesday's runoff for the GOP nomination, and Pence campaigned for Strange in Birmingham while Trump's former strategist, Steve Bannon, spoke at a Roy Moore rally at the coast. AL.com via AP Joe Songer