Experts: NKorea lacks ability, intent to attack US planes

This combination of images made on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, from propaganda video released by North Korea state-run media shows a simulation of a B-1B bomber being hit by a missile. Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so. They view the remark by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and a recent propaganda video simulating such an attack as responses to fiery rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump and his hardening stance against the North's nuclear weapons program. Words say "Those who dare try to harm the Great Nation of Mount Paektu would never escape the fate of becoming a wandering ghost." DPRK Today via AP)