Ukraine's president signs controversial education law

Britain's Prince Harry, middle row right, takes in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Front row from left, Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine, Maryna Poroshenko, first lady of Ukraine, middle row from left, Melania Trump, first lady of the United States, and Prince Harry, back row from left, Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO Jaguar Land Rover, and Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario. The Canadian Press via AP Nathan Denette