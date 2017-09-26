The Latest: Bali volcano fears spark exodus of 75,000

A Balinese woman walks toward a temple as Mount Agung volcano covered with clouds seen in the background at a village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. An increasing frequency of tremors from the volcano indicates magma is continuing to move toward the surface and an eruption is possible, a disaster agency official said Tuesday. Tourists are cutting short their stay to the island, where an eruption would force the airport to close and strand thousands. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo