This undated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Emanuel Kidega Samson. A gunman entered a church in Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, and opened deadly fire an official said. Authorities identified the attacker as Samson, 25, of Murfreesboro, who came to the United States from Sudan in 1996 and was a legal U.S. resident. Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

Nation & World

Funeral set for Tennessee woman shot at church

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 12:44 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A funeral is set for a woman who was shot at a Tennessee church.

According to West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory, services for 38-year-old Melanie Smith Crow of Smyna, Tennessee, will be held Thursday at the funeral home in Nashville. Her visitation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said she was killed Sunday in the parking lot at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Six others were wounded inside the church.

Police have charged 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson of Murfreesboro in her death and he's expected to face several more charges.

