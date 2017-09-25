Thousands of Libyans march for new politician, others oppose

Nearly 2,000 demonstrators have gathered in the Libyan capital in support of a Switzerland-based Libyan businessman who had called for a rally to reject the leadership of both main sides in the divided country.
Basit Igtet has sought political entree in the oil-rich country before and has recently gathered thousands of Facebook followers and proposed himself as a potential leader for the country, split between rival militia-backed factions in the east and west.
Both sides opposed the rally, and hundreds of counter-demonstrators attended and shouted anti-Igtet slogans.
Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed leaders Moammar Gadhafi. The main leaders from both sides recently agreed to cooperate to ease tensions, and the U.N has proposed a new "Action Plan" to unite the country.
