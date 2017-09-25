Nation & World

Police search for man accused of shooting ex's mom

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:51 AM

LIMERICK, Pa.

Authorities are searching for a Pennsylvania man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend's mother, later telling his former girlfriend that he wanted her to "feel my pain."

The Montgomery County district attorney's office on Monday announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of 30-year-old Gregory Feldman.

Police say Feldman shot his ex's 48-year-old mother in the chest and neck after she turned him away from their Limerick Township home on Friday. The ex-girlfriend told a detective that Feldman later spoke to her on the phone, telling her "I wanted you to feel my pain."

He was last seen driving a black Mazda 6 sedan.

A message left on a phone number listed for Feldman was not immediately returned.

