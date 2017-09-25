Nation & World

Romania's ruling party discusses graft probe of 2 ministers

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 3:46 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's ruling party has met to discuss a criminal inquiry into allegations of abuse of office during a land transfer that targets two ministers.

Ahead of Monday's meeting, Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea called the probe "an attack on the government" and his party by anti-corruption prosecutors.

Last week, prosecutors said that, in 2013, Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, at the time a state secretary in the regional development ministry, allegedly aided in the transfer of 324 hectares (800 acres) of land near the River Danube, to a local council, which then illegally leased it to a private company.

Prosecutors will ask Parliament to approve the investigation of another minister, Rovana Plumb, in the same case. It also named four other officials in the probe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video