In this Monday, Sept.11, 2017 photo released by Burjeel Hospital, Eman Abdul Atti, an Egyptian once known as "the world's heaviest woman" receives a piece of cake from Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil during her 37th birthday party at the Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Doctors said Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 that Abdul Atti has died in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. She was 37.
Nation & World

Egyptian once known as 'world's heaviest woman' dies in UAE

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 3:29 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Doctors say an Egyptian once known as "the world's heaviest woman" has died in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. She was 37.

Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi said that Eman Abdul Atti died at 4:35 a.m. on Monday.

Doctors described her death as being due to complications from her weight, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction.

The hospital said: "Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

At one point, Abdul Atti reportedly weighed around 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds). Doctors blamed her weight on a thyroid condition.

Abdul Atti arrived in the UAE in May, receiving care from a team of 20 doctors at Burjeel Hospital. She earlier received medical treatment in India and underwent surgery that saw her lose some 300 kilograms (660 pounds).

