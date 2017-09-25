Japan's baby panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang, or fragrance.

This Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, shows a female giant panda cub on the 100th day since her birth, at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The baby giant panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang in Chinese, or Shan Shan in Japanese, announced on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, is chosen from more than 320,000 candidates from the public and was also approved by the Chinese authorities. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)