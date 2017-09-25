This Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, shows a female giant panda cub on the 100th day since her birth, at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The baby giant panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang in Chinese, or Shan Shan in Japanese, announced on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, is chosen from more than 320,000 candidates from the public and was also approved by the Chinese authorities.
This Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, shows a female giant panda cub on the 100th day since her birth, at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The baby giant panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang in Chinese, or Shan Shan in Japanese, announced on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, is chosen from more than 320,000 candidates from the public and was also approved by the Chinese authorities. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)
This Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, shows a female giant panda cub on the 100th day since her birth, at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The baby giant panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang in Chinese, or Shan Shan in Japanese, announced on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, is chosen from more than 320,000 candidates from the public and was also approved by the Chinese authorities. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)

Nation & World

Japan's baby panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang, or fragrance

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 12:34 AM

TOKYO

Japan's baby panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang, or fragrance.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Monday that the 3-month-old giant panda is called Shan Shan in Japanese, or Xiang Xiang in Chinese.

The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, was chosen from more than 320,000 suggestions and was approved by Chinese authorities.

The Ueno Zoo in Tokyo says the panda is healthy and growing rapidly. She now weighs 6 kilograms (13 pounds) and measures 65 centimeters (26 inches) long, nearly twice as big as she was a month ago, according to the latest measurement marking the 100th day since birth.

Videos released last week showed the fluffy black-and-white cub crawling, and some teeth coming in.

Xiang Xiang was born on June 12 to the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video