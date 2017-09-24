FILE - In this July 24, 2013, file photo, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves his apartment building in New York. Weiner is to be sentenced Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.
Nation & World

Weiner due in court for sentencing in sexting scandal

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 9:31 PM

NEW YORK

Anthony Weiner is scheduled to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton's presidential loss.

The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.

The Democrat's sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress. It also doomed his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.

It also became an issue in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election when then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the earlier probe of Clinton's private computer server.

