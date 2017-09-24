Nation & World

1 dead, several stabbed in California prison riot

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 5:14 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

An inmate was killed and several others were stabbed Sunday in a riot involving more than 160 inmates at a prison on California's central coast, authorities said.

The melee broke out around midday in the yard at the California Men's Colony near San Luis Obispo, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

The inmate who died was identified as Matthew Cook, 25, who was serving a 13-year sentence for burglary, the department said.

A total of nine wounded inmates were taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

Lt. Monica Ayon, a spokeswoman for the prison, tells the San Luis Obispo Tribune (http://bit.ly/2xpVIuB) that visitors were escorted out when the riot broke out. The incident was contained to the yard, which was cleared after about an hour.

No guards were hurt.

Officials say they don't know what sparked the violence.

The California Men's Colony is a male-only state prison with about 3,800 minimum and medium security inmates, located 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video