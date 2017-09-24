Minnesota Twins' Zack Granite
Minnesota Twins' Zack Granite 8) hits a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit.
Twins top Tigers 10-4 for 4-game sweep, close on wild card

By BOB DUFF Associated Press

September 24, 2017 12:47 PM

DETROIT

Jorge Polanco and Eduardo Escobar homered, and Minnesota beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep that moved the Twins closer to securing a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

Polanco hit a solo homer in the first off Buck Farmer (4-5), and Escobar welcomed Victor Alcantara with a three-run drive in the sixth.

Minnesota (82-74) began the day 4½ games ahead of Kansas City, Texas and the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card. The Twins outscored the Tigers 39-12 in the sweep.

Detroit has lost seven straight and 14 of 16. At 62-94, the Tigers will finish with their worst record since going 43-119 in 2003.

