Nation & World

Official says at 8 wounded in Tennessee church shooting

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 10:42 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Authorities in Tennessee say eight people were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that the wounded were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren't immediately known.

A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still "active" at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Multiple ambulances were seen at the church.

On Twitter, Nashville fire officials described it as a "mass casualty situation." They said eight people, nearly all of them adults over age 60, were being treated for gunshot wounds and the area around the church remained shut down.

A Nashville police spokesman didn't immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video