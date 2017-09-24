After 66 million years, creature wins state dinosaur honor

This undated photo released by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles shows a sculpture prepared by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to display what scientists believe the dinosaur Augustynolophus morrisi looked like. California Gov. Jerry Brown announced Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, the signing of a bill making Augustynolophus morrisi the official dinosaur of the Golden State. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles via AP Stephanie Abromowicz