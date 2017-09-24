This undated photo released by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles shows a sculpture prepared by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to display what scientists believe the dinosaur Augustynolophus morrisi looked like. California Gov. Jerry Brown announced Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, the signing of a bill making Augustynolophus morrisi the official dinosaur of the Golden State.
Nation & World

After 66 million years, creature wins state dinosaur honor

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 6:45 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

It took about 66 million years, but a duck-billed creature has finally won recognition as California's state dinosaur.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Saturday the signing of a bill making Augustynolophus (Aw-gus-tin-o-lo-fus) morrisi the official dinosaur of the Golden State.

Fossilized remains of the duckbilled creature that lived anywhere from 100 million to 66 million years ago have been found only in California.

Several other states and Washington, D.C., also have official dinosaurs.

California has more than 30 state insignia including a state lichen — lace lichen — and a state fabric, denim.

