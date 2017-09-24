California lawmakers look to free older and younger inmates

FILE - This Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Charles Manson. The leader of the murderous Manson "family" is 82 and among the older prisoners whose age would have to be considered as a condition for parole under a bill approved by California lawmakers. The legislation aims to release more inmates over 60 to overcrowding, though it's extremely unlikely Manson would ever be freed.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)