Nation & World

Correction: Harvey-Hensarling story

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:53 AM

DALLAS

In a story Sept. 23 about victims of repeat flooding, The Associated Press reported erroneously that U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, said victims of repeat flooding should consider Harvey's devastation a sign from on high. His comments were not specifically directed to Harvey victims but to victims of repeat flooding both in Texas and elsewhere.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Congressman to flood victims: 'God is telling you to move'

Chairman of House Financial Services Committee says taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill of victims of repeat flooding

DALLAS (AP) — The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee says that U.S. taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for at-risk homes that have flooded over and over again.

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, made the comments on CNBC during a segment on flood insurance Thursday.

He said, "At some point, God is telling you to move."

Hensarling says homeowners in flood-prone areas should make their properties more resilient or move out of the flood zone.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed a bill providing $15 billion for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, which incorporated an extension of the federal flood insurance program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video