Villagers sit in a temporary shelter in Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the Mount Agung volcano on the tourist island to the highest level, and more than 11,000 villagers left their homes around the mountain, officials said Friday. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo
Nation & World

Fearing eruption, thousands in Bali flee from Mount Agung

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 11:18 PM

BALI, Indonesia

Thousands of villagers on the Indonesian resort island of Bali are sheltering in sports centers, village halls and with relatives, fearing Mount Agung will erupt for the first time in more than half a century.

Authorities raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level Friday following a "tremendous increase" in seismic activity. It last erupted in 1963, killing 1,100 people.

Villager Made Suda says he left overnight with 25 family members to stay in the Klungkung sports center.

He said Saturday: "I feel grief and fear, feel sad about leaving the village and leaving four cows."

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said no-one should be within 9 kilometers (6 miles) of the crater and within 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) to the north, northeast, southeast and south-southwest.

