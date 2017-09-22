California gang members found guilty of killing 5

FILE - In these file booking photos released Jan. 18, 2012, shows suspects David Ponce, left, and Max Rafael in a 2008 murder of five people at a homeless encampment, released during a news conference announcing the arrest of suspects in Long Beach, Calif. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says a jury found gang members, David Ponce and Max Rafael guilty of five counts of murder and a kidnapping charge on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Prosecutors say Ponce and Rafael fatally shot three men and two women living at a homeless encampment near a freeway off-ramp in Long Beach. AP Photo