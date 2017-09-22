Former guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia pay homage to slain rebel leader Jorge Briceno, known as Mono Jojoy, one of their most-prominent and despised military strategists, at his grave in a cemetery in southern Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Briceno was killed by the Colombian Army on Sep. 22, 2010.
Nation & World

UN ends disarmament in Colombia as FARC honors slain rebel

By CESAR GARCIA Associated Press

September 22, 2017 5:09 PM

FUNZA, Colombia

The United Nations has finished deactivating thousands of weapons and munitions that once belonged to demobilized leftist rebels in Colombia.

In a ceremony Friday attended by President Juan Manuel Santos but which was skipped by leaders of the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the head of the U.N. mission in Colombia, Jean Arnault, said international observers spread across the country had collected a total of 8,994 firearms and more than 38 tons of explosives from the rebels.

A team of 15 German specialists needed six weeks to cut through the metal weapons so they can't be fired ever again.

"The disarmament process is over," said Santos after receiving a recently disabled AR-15 assault rifle that he called the "last gun" of the decades-long conflict.

