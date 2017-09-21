The Latest: Kim 1st NKorean ruler to directly address world

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho gets into a car at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. Ri in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, described as "the sound of a dog barking" U.S President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country. The comments are the North's first response to Trump's speech at the U.N. General Assembly. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo