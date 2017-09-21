In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with members of Iran's Experts Assembly in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Khamenei said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's "cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal" remarks before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week were a sign of desperation.
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with members of Iran's Experts Assembly in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Khamenei said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's "cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal" remarks before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week were a sign of desperation. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Nation & World

Iran's top leader dismisses Trump's 'ugly, foolish' remarks

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:16 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's supreme leader said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's "cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal" remarks before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week were a sign of desperation.

In his debut address to the U.N. on Tuesday, Trump called Iran a "corrupt dictatorship" and a "murderous regime," and said the landmark nuclear agreement Tehran reached with the U.S. and other world powers was "an embarrassment to the United States," strongly hinting he might pull out of the deal.

In a meeting with a clerical assembly, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said such comments "do not come from power, but from anger, desperation and weak-mindedness."

Khamenei has the final say on all major policies in Iran.

