Iran's top leader dismisses Trump's 'ugly, foolish' remarks

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with members of Iran's Experts Assembly in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Khamenei said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's "cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal" remarks before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week were a sign of desperation.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)