Satellite images show sprawling Rohingya refugee camps

This combination of satellite photos provided by DigitalGlobe, Sept. 16, 2017, left, and May 25, 2017, right, show the thousands of temporary shelters that have been erected in the Kutupalong area of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The photos show refugee camps in Bangladesh growing dramatically since Rohingya Muslims began fleeing violence last month in their nearby homeland of Myanmar. DigitalGlobe via AP)