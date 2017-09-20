Belarusian and Russian troops take part in the Zapad
Belarusian and Russian troops take part in the Zapad West) 2017 Russia-Belarus military exercises at the Borisovsky range in Borisov, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Belarusian and Russian troops take part in the Zapad West) 2017 Russia-Belarus military exercises at the Borisovsky range in Borisov, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Nation & World

Belarus president: Russian forces won't stay after war games

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 8:20 AM

MINSK, Belarus

On the last day of joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises that rattled the countries' neighbors, the president of Belarus says all Russian forces will leave his country when the war games are over.

Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states all expressed worry that the weeklong exercises could foretell Russian offensives on their territory and that Russian troops would remain in Belarus.

"Let's wait to see what they will say after all the armed forces — Russia's and ours — appear at their regular deployment places," President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday.

The war games in Russia and Belarus included launching cruise missiles, and news reports said a Russian helicopter accidentally fired on spectators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video