Correction: Oil Patch Fatal-ID story

In a story Sept. 20 about a fatal semitrailer crash in North Dakota, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Highway Patrol, misidentified the trucker who died. His name was Robert Lugan, not Richard Lugan.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Authorities ID Texas trucker killed in North Dakota crash
Authorities have identified a trucker from Texas who died in a crash in the western North Dakota oil patch
NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a trucker from Texas who died in a crash in the western North Dakota oil patch.
The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Robert Lugan from Houston was hauling a load of pipe on state Highway 21 in Slope County on Monday morning when his semi hauling a flatbed trailer went into the ditch and rolled.
Lugan died at the scene west of the town of New England.
