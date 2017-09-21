Correction: Oil Patch Fatal-ID story

Nation & World

NEW ENGLAND, N.D.

In a story Sept. 20 about a fatal semitrailer crash in North Dakota, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Highway Patrol, misidentified the trucker who died. His name was Robert Lugan, not Richard Lugan.

NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a trucker from Texas who died in a crash in the western North Dakota oil patch.

The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Robert Lugan from Houston was hauling a load of pipe on state Highway 21 in Slope County on Monday morning when his semi hauling a flatbed trailer went into the ditch and rolled.

Lugan died at the scene west of the town of New England.

