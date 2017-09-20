Nation & World

Man arrested in slaying of man holding 3-week-old grandson

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 5:19 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

A judge in Ohio has set bond at $1 million for a man accused of fatally shooting the father of his 3-week-old grandson while the father held the child.

Bond for 61-year-old Louis Littlejohn was set at a hearing Wednesday. The shooting occurred Monday night during a domestic dispute in Youngstown. Twenty-seven-year-old Charles Pargo died at the scene.

Littlejohn, of Liberty Township, is charged with aggravated murder. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police say the shooting occurred after an argument between the two men over the infant's custody. Police say the dispute appeared to have been resolved when Littlejohn went back into the home and shot Pargo as he held the baby, who wasn't injured.

Police say Littlejohn then walked outside and surrendered.

