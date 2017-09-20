Fire on Cousteau's ship in Turkey delays restoration work

FILE - In this July 14, 1986 file photo, marine explorer Captain Jacques Cousteau is seen with his newly-refurbished Calypso in Miami, Fla.. A fire on marine explorer Jacques Cousteau’s iconic ship, Calypso, has delayed the vessel’s restoration by between six to eight months, the Cousteau Society said Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The fire only damaged the ship’s newly fitted portions, and the damage will not derail the restoration of the ship, which was due to be completed in early 2019. Kathy Willens, file AP Photo